MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $15.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

MYTE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $826.52 million, a P/E ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 0.91. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

