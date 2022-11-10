NACCO Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 703.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries

(Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.