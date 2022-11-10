Nasdaq, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 47.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

