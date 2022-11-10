National Bank Financial Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after buying an additional 1,448,582 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684,526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after acquiring an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

