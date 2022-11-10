National Bank Financial Lowers SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to C$23.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

SSRM stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,382. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.80. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $178,077 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 159,470 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $1,562,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

