National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

National Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Bank to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,168,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,450. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,174,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in National Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

