National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$50.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.06.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Up 4.1 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded up C$1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.88. 259,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$39.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.52.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

