National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.8 %

NFG opened at $63.02 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 574.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

Get Rating

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

