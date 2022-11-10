National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 116.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NHI opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,688,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 286,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,367,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

