Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Update

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE NTZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

