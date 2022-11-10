Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,270 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.36. 743,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941,708. The firm has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

