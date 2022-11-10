Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.25. 11,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

