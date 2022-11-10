Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of YOLO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 62,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,710. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

