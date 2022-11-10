Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,674 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 736,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 411.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 6.0 %

MJ stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,048. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.