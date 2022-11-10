Needham & Company LLC Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $630.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.97% from the company’s previous close.

FICO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.25.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $443.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.11.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,023,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,733,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

