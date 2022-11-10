Needham & Company LLC Trims NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price to $52.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $37.53 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NuVasive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in NuVasive by 44.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in NuVasive by 573.3% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 30,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in NuVasive by 14.9% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 103,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

