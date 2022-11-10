Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 0.3 %

Neonode stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Neonode has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Neonode worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

