Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Nevro stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nevro has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $105.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 294.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

