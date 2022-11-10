New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 3,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

