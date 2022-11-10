Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,104,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,272,000 after buying an additional 1,831,527 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $10,139,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $9,843,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 312.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 558,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 423,115 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 242.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 393,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 278,835 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

