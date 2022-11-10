Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $89.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
