Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,727 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

