Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 121 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IDXX stock opened at $379.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.65.
In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
