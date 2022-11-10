Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

