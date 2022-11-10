Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 43 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 501.1% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $432.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.67 and a 200-day moving average of $441.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

