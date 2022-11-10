Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 17.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 30.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

