Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,683,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 960.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 53,979 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

