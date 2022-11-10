Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $600,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 469,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,153,000 after buying an additional 27,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $164.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

