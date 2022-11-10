Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $159.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

