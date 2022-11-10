Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $211,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.