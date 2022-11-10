Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $211,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of IJJ stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $113.75.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
