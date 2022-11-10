Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $289.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

