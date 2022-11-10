Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,223,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.45.

DUK stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.