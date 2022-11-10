Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after buying an additional 291,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,225 shares of company stock valued at $27,404,862. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

