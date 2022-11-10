NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Down 81.0% in October

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NightDragon Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 703.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $188,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NightDragon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 246,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,875. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

About NightDragon Acquisition

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

