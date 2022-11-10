NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solidarilty Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 9,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

