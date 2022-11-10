Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 534899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Specifically, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,310.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,576,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,951. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Nikola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Nikola Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Nikola

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 218.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 2.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.