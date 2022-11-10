NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

NIO stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,447,016. NIO has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

