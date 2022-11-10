NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.08. 226,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NiSource by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

