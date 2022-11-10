Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the October 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NRIM traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

