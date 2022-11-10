Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,481 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $533.14 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.