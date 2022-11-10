Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $585.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $530.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $540.00 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.82 and its 200 day moving average is $477.79. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

