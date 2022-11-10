Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

