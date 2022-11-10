Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $83.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 297.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVAX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.90. Novavax has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $236.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Novavax by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 1,266.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.