Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $83.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 297.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVAX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.90. Novavax has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $236.50.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Novavax by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 1,266.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

