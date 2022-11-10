NU (NYSE:NU) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NU will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NU by 116.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,585,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,034 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NU by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

