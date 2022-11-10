Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.17. 44,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

