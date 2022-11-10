Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $219.65

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.65 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.01). Numis shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.07), with a volume of 277,882 shares.

Numis Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.91 million and a PE ratio of 457.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 242.36.

About Numis

(Get Rating)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, debt advisory, and private placements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.