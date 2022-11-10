NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54, RTT News reports. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NuVasive updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NuVasive stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVasive Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.