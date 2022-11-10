NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,682 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $12.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 921,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,629,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.