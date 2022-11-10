Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) & Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Critical Contrast

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 30.07% 14.18% 0.95% Oak Ridge Financial Services 24.79% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 1 6 4 0 2.27 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus price target of $147.08, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.40 billion 7.18 $443.08 million $7.45 20.93 Oak Ridge Financial Services $27.47 million 1.88 $7.76 million $2.58 7.40

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 171 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; and holds securities for investment purposes, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 157 financial centers and 1,650 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

