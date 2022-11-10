Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Insider Acquires A$137,500.00 in Stock

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Rating) insider Darc Rasmussen bought 50,000 shares of Objective stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.75 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$137,500.00 ($89,285.71).

Objective Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Objective alerts:

Objective Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. Objective’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Objective Company Profile

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers Objective 3Sixty to discover, organize, and manage enterprise information; Objective Nexus, a SaaS based solution providing records compliance, enterprise scale information management, and process automation; Objective Inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; Objective Perform to streamline and automate content-driven processes; Objective ECM, an information management and process automation solution; Objective Connect, a secure external file sharing application; Objective Redact, a redaction software for security for conscious organizations; and Objective GOV365.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Objective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Objective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.